Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 4,878 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,078,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,776.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

