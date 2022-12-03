FUNToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.59 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

