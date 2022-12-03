G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,188.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000271 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

