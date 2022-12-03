Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 13%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) fell 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.35. 1,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Gafisa Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.
Gafisa Company Profile
Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.
