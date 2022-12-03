Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,801,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ganfeng Lithium Group alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.93. 11,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,972. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.