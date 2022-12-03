General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 2.5% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in General Mills by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.