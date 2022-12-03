Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

