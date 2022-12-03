Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GENN remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 5,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

