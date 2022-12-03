Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 200.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE GNE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,100. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

