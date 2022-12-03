Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.13. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $260.25 and a 12-month high of $469.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.