Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.