Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gentex Trading Down 2.1 %

GNTX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 1,534,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,215. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.