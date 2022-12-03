Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.23. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 117,265 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

About Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.