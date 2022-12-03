Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.23. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 117,265 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $345.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
