Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.42.
Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.