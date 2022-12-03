Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.