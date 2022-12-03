Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

