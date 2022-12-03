Global Self Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Global Self Storage Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
