Global Self Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

