Gnosis (GNO) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $237.01 million and $2.74 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $91.88 or 0.00541774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

