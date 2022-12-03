Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
