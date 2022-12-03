Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

