Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 729.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 16,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

