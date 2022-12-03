Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 29.4% in November

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

GTPB stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

