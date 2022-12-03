Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,343.20 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $777,357.10 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,343.20 or 0.13804331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.31 or 0.06280640 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00503941 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.15 or 0.30652087 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.