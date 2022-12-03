Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,314,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 4,762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,961,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. 2,340,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

