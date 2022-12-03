Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. 1,212,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,015,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

