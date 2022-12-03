GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GP. B. Riley decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 54,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,055. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. Analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Articles

