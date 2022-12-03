Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,719,886 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

About Greenwich LifeSciences

GLSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 40,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,961. The company has a market cap of $176.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.81. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

