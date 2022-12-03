Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $920,921.58

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Grin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $920,921.58 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

