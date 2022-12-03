Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

GNAC stock remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Group Nine Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,605,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 44.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,127,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 583,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.