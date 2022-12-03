Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GBLBY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.