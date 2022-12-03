Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $325,502.07 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

