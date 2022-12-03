Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 23.8%. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

