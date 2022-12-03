GXChain Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $366.69 million and approximately $958.28 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008227 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

