GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. 721,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,642. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

