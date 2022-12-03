Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,126,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 9,411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.5 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Haier Smart Home stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 33,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.28.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

