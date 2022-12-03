Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 499,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

HMSNF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

