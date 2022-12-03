Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 23,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

