Head-To-Head Analysis: BARK (NYSE:BARK) vs. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.95% -40.39% -20.00% Ulta Beauty 12.08% 64.33% 22.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BARK and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.60 -$68.30 million ($0.44) -3.93 Ulta Beauty $8.63 billion 2.80 $985.84 million $21.35 22.08

Analyst Recommendations

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BARK and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ulta Beauty 0 5 16 1 2.82

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $510.48, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats BARK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

