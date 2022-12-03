Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 358,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.