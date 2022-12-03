Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 793,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 176,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,593. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $857.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

