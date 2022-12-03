Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.
