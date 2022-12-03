Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 79.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 343,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity

SouthState Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.