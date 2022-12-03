Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,765 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

