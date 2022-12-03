Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IJH opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.53.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.