Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.53.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

