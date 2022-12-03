Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

RBA stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

