HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

