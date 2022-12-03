HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 3.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

