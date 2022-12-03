HGI Capital Management LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 5.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Public Storage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $295.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

