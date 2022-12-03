Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. XPeng comprises 0.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in XPeng by 22.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

XPeng Trading Up 14.8 %

XPeng Company Profile

Shares of XPEV opened at $11.45 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

