Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Sells 158,154 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,154 shares during the period. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of DigitalOcean worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $39,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,782 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

