High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

