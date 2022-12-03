High Falls Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5,230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

